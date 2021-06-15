Women drug peddlers arrested during raid in Karachi

KARACHI: Ibrahim Hyderi police officials claimed to have arrested two women on charges of transporting drugs to different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police told the media that both women were arrested besides possession of over five kilograms of narcotics. They added that the arrested women had been arrested multiple times on the charges of drug peddling.

The arrested women were identified as Jamila and Seema.

During the interrogation, the accused admitted to transporting drugs to Malir, Sukhan and Ibrahim Hyderi areas of the metropolis, said police.

A case was registered against the alleged drug peddlers and further investigation is underway.

Earlier on June 13, a three-strong group of police impersonators, including a woman, who allegedly carried out their criminal activities in police uniforms including peddling drugs and burglaries had been arrested.

Malir Cant Police had said they detained the group in a raid today wherein they also confiscated drugs including ice (crystal methamphetamine), illegal automatic weapon, police uniform and cash bills.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur had said the detained suspects are drug addicts and have admitted to robbing on instances impersonating police.

