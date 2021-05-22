Five-member gang using social media apps to sell drugs busted in Karachi

KARACHI: Police officials have busted a gang involved in selling drugs through social media app including WhatsApp in different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A five-member gang was arrested by police officials from Shireen Jinnah Colony of Karachi who used to sell drugs through social media platforms. The arrested gang members included a woman allegedly involved in supplying narcotics to girls in posh areas of the metropolis.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Keamari Fida Hussain told the media that 20 kilograms of narcotics were seized from their possession during a raid.

The criminals used to sell the drugs to people in Keamari, Defence and Clifton areas. It emerged that the alleged drug peddlers received orders from social media apps and supplied the narcotics to their homes.

Nargis, one of the gang members, has supplied the drugs to girls in posh areas, said Hussain, adding that the criminals charge Rs10,000 for a packet of narcotics.

Earlier in February, Karachi’s Shah Latif Town police officials had arrested a member of an inter-provincial gang of drug peddlers.

The accused was doing listed in the most wanted drug peddlers’ list. The police had recovered 1.5 kg of hashish, pistol, 24 founds and a cell phone from the custody of the accused.

The accused has confessed to his crime of supplying contraband items in Karachi, the police said, adding that a thorough investigation was launched.

