Workers’ remittances stay above $2 billion for ‘record’ fifth month

KARACHI: Workers’ remittances remained above $2 billion for a record fifth consecutive month in October 2020, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

According to figures released by the central bank, Pakistan received $2.3 billion on account of workers’ remittances during October 2020, about the same as last month but 14 per cent higher than last year’s corresponding period.

During July-October period of the current fiscal year, remittances increased to $9.4 billion, recording a growth of 26.5 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

Remittances from Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia made up 30 per cent of the year-on-year basis increase recorded in October, while remittances from expatriates in the United States (US) grew by 16 per cent, and the United Kingdom by 14.6 per cent.

The SBP said: “This sustained strength has been supported by continued efforts under the Pakistan Remittances Initiative (PRI) to formalize remittances, improvements in Pakistan’s FX market, and limited cross-border travelling.”

