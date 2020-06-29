World must name, shame India for links with terror org BLA: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy, Moeed Yusuf said that the International community must call out and condemn countries aiding and abetting terrorist activities in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, Moeed Yusuf said that the link between India and Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has long been established and the global community must name and shame India for supporting attempts to destabilizing peace in Pakistan and trying to kill innocent civilians.

Moeed Yusuf also highlighted that the BLA is an internationally known and listed terror outfit and was listed as such by the US state department in the past.

The tweet read: “The int’l community must publicly call out & condemn countries that perpetrate terrorism against Pakistan. There is an established link b/w BLA, an int’l listed terror org, and India, a state led by fascist govt that has again perpetrated terrorism in Pakistan through its proxies.“

At least 11 people were killed and several others injured after four suspected terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) earlier in the day.

According to police, those killed included the four attackers. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility of the attack.

Six security officials and one citizen were martyred and four attackers killled when the terrorists opened fire and tossed a grenade at the entrance to the PSX building, said Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon.

