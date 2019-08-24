Worldwide protests against illegal Indian annexation of Occupied Kashmir

Worldwide protests against Indian unilateral and illegal action to change the demography of Occupied Kashmir and to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people are continuing.

In Turkey, members of Turkish non-governmental organizations gathered in front of the Indian Embassy in Ankara to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir.

They were holding placards inscribed with slogans “The People of Kashmir Want Freedom” and “Kashmiris should be given the right to choose their political future”.

Addressing the protestors, Chairman of the Anatolian Youth Association’s Ankara branch, Ahmet Sanver, underlined that the major part of the Kashmir Valley is under Indian occupation.

He said the future and status of Kashmir should be decided by the people of Kashmir, not by New Delhi.

He said the occupying Indian government should end its disproportionate violence against the Kashmir people.

In France, Kashmir Council Europe, overseas Pakistanis, Sikh community and other organizations staged a protest demonstration in front of UNESCO headquarters in Paris on the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian Prime Minister accompanying his delegation was present in the building during the protest.

