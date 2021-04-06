LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the provincial authorities provided ambulances to begin vaccination of citizens above 80 at their homes, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said in a statement the ambulances have been provided in Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad cities that will carry a doctor and a vaccinator to administer vaccines to the elderly citizens at their homes.

She detailed that one more vaccination centre is being established in Multan and instructions issued to initiate COVID-19 vaccination in jails as well.

The health minister said that the provincial government will fight the dengue with a comprehensive strategy and asked citizens to immediately contact helpline 1033 after having symptoms of the disease.

Dr Rashid added that medicines for the treatment of the dengue virus are available in all government hospitals.

Yesterday, the government had decided to administer COVID-19 jabs to elderly people aged 80 and above at their homes after the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) approved the recommendation.

According to the official sources privy to the details, the government decision came after NCOC huddle gave go-ahead to the recommendations put forward by the huddle and has thus directed all the provinces to begin vaccination drive at home for the elderly who cannot wait at designated centers.

