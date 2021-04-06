Over 100 COVID-19 deaths, 3,953 infections reported in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 103 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,924, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 103 more lives and 3,953 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 63,102 and the positivity rate stood at 8.47 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 46,665 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,493,362 since the first case was reported.

According to the statistics, 58 patients were declared critical, adding to the total number of patients suffering from sensitive health condition up to 3,645.

Overall 618,158 people have recovered from the virus including 2,198 who have regained their health from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

Statistics 6th April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,665

Positive Cases: 3953

Positivity % : 8.47%

Deaths : 103 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 6, 2021

Yesterday, the government had decided to administer COVID-19 jabs to elderly people aged 80 and above at their homes after the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) approved the recommendation.

According to the official sources privy to the details, the government decision came after the NCOC huddle gave go-ahead to the recommendations put forward by the huddle and has thus directed all the provinces to begin vaccination drive at home for the elderly who cannot wait at designated centres.

The local health authorities will be responsible to facilitate the home vaccine drive, sources confirmed, as the people will reach out to local officials to get themselves registered.

The NCOC’s decision comes in a bid to encourage the elderly to take the jabs readily without hassle while about a million people have been already vaccinated against the global pandemic to develop immunity against it.

