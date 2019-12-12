LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday chaired a high level meeting at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to review all dimensions of the tragic incident that took place at the Institute, yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that government is standing with all victims’ including doctors of the Institute. “Government fully supporting doctors.”

The minister said the government compensate the loss and damaged of vehicles of the doctors after estimate. She vowed to re open the hospital soon, after fixing the losses.

The patients coming to the PIC suffered a lot due to non functionality of the emergency and outdoor wards at the hospital.

The doctors have announced to observe three-day mourning over the incident. Meanwhile the under treatment patients have been shifted to other hospitals of the province.

Two First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against over 250 lawyers who attacked PIC in Lahore.

As per details, the two FIRs, one each on behalf of police and doctors, were registered at the Shadman Police Station.

Sections of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) and vandalizing public and private property were made part of the FIRs. According to the FIRs, the lawyers were allegedly involved in torturing police officials, aerial firing and setting a police vehicle on fire.

