KARACHI: Cellular services have been partially suspended in various cities as part of security measures for processions being taken out today across the country to commemorate Youm-e-Ashur.

Mobile phone services will remain suspended throughout the day in areas declared sensitive with heavy contingents of police and Rangers deployed along procession routes and imambargahs in all cities.

Some sensitive areas have been cordoned off with barricades and aerial surveillance is also being carried out.

The cities where cellular services have been suspended include Karachi, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore Multan, Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala. Pillion riding was also banned in some cities.

Youm-e-Ashur, 10th of Muharram, is being observed with solemnity across Pakistan amid foolproof security to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala.

Standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued for mourning processions and gatherings after consultations with religious scholars to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

