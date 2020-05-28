LAHORE: In his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said former premier Nawaz Sharif displayed “decisive” leadership and made the country’s defence invincible.

“Youm-e-Takbeer: A day when Pakistan emerged as first nuclear power in Islamic world. In the face of threats, intimidation & inducements, PM Nawaz Sharif displayed decisive leadership & made the country’s defence invincible,” he tweeted.

“Nuclear power remains linchpin of our national security!”

Youm-e-Takbeer: A day when Pakistan emerged as first nuclear power in Islamic world. In the face of threats, intimidation & inducements, PM Nawaz Sharif displayed decisive leadership & made the country’s defence invincible. Nuclear power remains linchpin of our national security! — Shehbaz Sharif (Stay at home to stay safe) (@CMShehbaz) May 28, 2020

Read More: Don’t link nuclear tests with family, Shibli Faraz tells Maryam

Former premier and PML-N stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said history would have been different today if the then “courageous” leadership had not opted for nuclear tests. Pakistan decided to live with sovereignty by going nuclear, he added.

“This was a decisive period for our national survival, security and future,” he maintained, pointing out that ex-PM Nawaz Sharif took the decision about nuclear tests without any pressure, fear or greed for dollar.

Read More: Not ‘a single piece of evidence’ presented in court: Shehbaz

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said a decision taken 22 years back helped Pakistan secure a respectable place in the world. Nawaz Sharif told the world that the country would put up with restrictions that were to come in wake of nuclear tests but not servitude, he said.

Comments

comments