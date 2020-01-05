MANDI BAHAUDDIN: At least two people were killed while three others got injured in a traffic crash in Mandi Bahauddin on Saturday night, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials relayed the accident occurred near Roze Wali Puli where two cars and a tractor-trolley crashed into each other, leaving two people dead and three others with wounds.

The deceased were identified as Irfan, 28, and his wife Maryam. The young couple had got married three days before the accident.

The officials said the newlyweds were returning from Sargodha after attending a wedding ceremony when they had the accident.

Upon being informed of the accident, ambulances reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby medical facility.

There was no immediate information about the condition and the identities of the injured, nor was there any word on the cause of the crash but low visibility due to fog blanketing plains of Punjab province might the possible cause.

