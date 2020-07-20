Couple killed days after free-will marriage in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: A young couple was killed in the name of honour Monday, days after they tied the knot out of their own free-will in Abbottabad, police said.

They said the couple had contracted a free-will marriage against the will of their parents a few days back.

An FIR of the incident has been registered and investigation launched to arrest the culprit(s).

In a separate incident, a woman allegedly murdered her daughter after she refused to marry a person of the former’s choice in Daska city in Sialkot district.

The deceased got married to a person of her choice, which angered her parents who coerced the couple into ending their marriage so that they can marry her daughter off to the man of their choice.

The accused murdered her daughter when she declined to give in to her demand.

An FIR of the incident was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s sister.

