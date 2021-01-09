Youngster falls from 200-ft high Lahore Fort wall while taking selfie

LAHORE: The craze of taking a selfie from dangerous spots have claimed precious lives previously, however, a youngster was lucky enough to get another chance after he survived a fall from a 200-ft high wall of Shahi Qila (Lahore Fort) in his bid to capture a photo, ARY NEWS reported.

According to rescue sources, the youngster sustained injuries after he fell from the wall of the Lahore Fort while taking a selfie.

A spokesman for the walled city said that the youngster hailed from the Sheikhupura and fell from the 200-feet high wall while trying to take a self from over it.

“The administration of the Fort asked him repeatedly to refrain from climbing up the wall, however, he neglected their warnings, leading to the incident,” he said.

The spokesman said that the boy was shifted to a nearby hospital, where he is getting treatment for his wounds.

In another incident where the selfie craze claimed a life, a man drowned in Chenab River near Liaquatpur tehsil of Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district while taking a selfie with his smartphone, police said on December 01, 2020.

Zeeshan Bashir was taking a selfie in a boat when he fell into the river. On getting information, a team of rescuers reached the site and launched a search operation.

His body was retrieved from the river after five hours of the search operation.

