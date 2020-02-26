Web Analytics
Youth killed in attack of four lions in Lahore’s Safari Park

LAHORE: A 17-year-old youth was killed in an attack by four lions in Lahore’s Safari Park, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details of the dreadful incident, youth identified as Bilal went towards the cage of lions while cutting grass in the park, while it also emerged that the youth entered the lions’ cage, which resulted in his death.

The administration of the Safari Park has launched investigation into the matter to find out the route cause behind the incident.

Read more: WATCH: Lion attacks zookeeper in Karachi

In a separate incident of similar in nature that took place in Karachi in the month of December, last year, a white lion had seriously injured a keeper at a zoo in port city.

The 50-year-old, Peer Datta, was seriously injured as a lion attacked him during feeding.

Earlier in November, a leopard had mauled and killed an elderly man in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s, Battagram region and remains at large.

