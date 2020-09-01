Zero-rated industries to get electricity, gas at discounted rates

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood announced on Tuesday that zero-rated industries will be supplied gas and electricity at discounted rates.

Taking to Twitter, he said a meeting of officials of the Ministries of Commerce, Finance, and Energy took place today wherein it was agreed that “erstwhile 5 zero-rated industries will be given a rate of 7.5 ¢/kWh for July & August and 9 ¢/kWh thereafter. For gas, the rate will be $6.5/MMBtu throughout.”

Razak Dawood said he felt that the Ministry of Commerce has obtained a very good rate in the wake of the situation created by the coronavirus pandemic and asked exporters to concentrate on increasing exports.

In wake of the situation created by COVID pandemic, I feel that MOC has obtained a very good rate & now the exporters should concentrate on growth of our exports. I thank the Ministries of Energy and Finance for their continued support. 2/2 — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) September 1, 2020

He thanked the Ministries of Energy and Finance for their continued support.

