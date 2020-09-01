Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Zero-rated industries to get electricity, gas at discounted rates

abdul razak dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood announced on Tuesday that zero-rated industries will be supplied gas and electricity at discounted rates.

Taking to Twitter, he said a meeting of officials of the Ministries of Commerce, Finance, and Energy took place today wherein it was agreed that “erstwhile 5 zero-rated industries will be given a rate of 7.5 ¢/kWh for July & August and 9 ¢/kWh thereafter. For gas, the rate will be $6.5/MMBtu throughout.”

Read More: Razak Dawood fears rains may dent exports in August

Razak Dawood said he felt that the Ministry of Commerce has obtained a very good rate in the wake of the situation created by the coronavirus pandemic and asked exporters to concentrate on increasing exports.

He thanked the Ministries of Energy and Finance for their continued support.

Read More: Govt to provide all-out facilities to exporters: PM Imran

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Punjab CM approves biometric verification system for vehicle registration

Pakistan

Most of Karachi drains encroached, causing urban flooding: survey

Pakistan

Urban flood warning issued for Islamabad

Pakistan

PIA not to file appeal against EASA flight ban  


ARY NEWS URDU