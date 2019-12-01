Pakistan, Qatar agree expediting progress on key agreements

ISLAMABAD/DOHA: Pakistan and Qatar have agreed to expedite progress on key agreements besides enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari has met Qatari deputy prime minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim, where they exchanged views on the progress of important agreements between both countries.

The state minister also held meetings with Qatari foreign minister, officials from the chamber of commerce and development fund. They held consultation over exchange of labour-power and promotion of tourism.

The officials said that the bilateral trade witnessed rise up to 63 per cent and further steps to strengthen economic ties will be continued.

Qatari government assured Bukhari to provide maximum assistance to Pakistan in trade and economic sectors. They also said that Islamabad is among important trade partners of Doha. The ally country sought additional labour-power from Pakistan for the organisation of the upcoming FIFA event.

The Qatari officials ensure on behalf of the government that the authorities will take concrete steps for the security of the Pakistani labourers.

Zulfiqar Bukhari said that both countries have strong and brotherly ties and it is crucial to implement the decision for the recruitments of 100,000 Pakistanis. He said that an additional quota will also be allocated in accordance with the vision of the Qatari emir.

Bukhari and the officials also consulted over the establishment of Qatari visa centres in Lahore and Peshawar.

