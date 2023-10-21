Jos Buttler accepts his mistake for defeat against South Africa

England skipper Jos Buttler on on Saturday took blame for his side’s crushing 229-run defeat to South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Heinrich Klaasen made a brilliant century as South Africa handed a 229-run thrashing to England. The defeat left the champions’ title defence hanging by a thread.

The batter scored 109, despite being repeatedly troubled by cramp, as South Africa, sent into bat, posted a colossal 399-7.

Watch: South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen hits record 174 against Australia England then collapsed to 68-6 and were 170-9, when the match ended, with last man Reece Topley unable to bat following a potentially tournament-ending hand injury suffered while bowling.

This crushing loss was England’s heaviest ODI defeat following a 221-run reverse against Australia at Melbourne’s Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2002.

Heinrich Klaasen received brilliant support from Marco Jansen in a sixth-wicket stand of 151 in just 77 balls. The latter finished on 75 not out — his maiden ODI fifty — having struck three fours and six sixes.

He then followed up with two early wickets in his more familiar role of left-arm quick.

Not even Ben Stokes, playing his first game of the tournament, could rescue England this time, with the talisman caught and bowled by Kagiso Rabada for just five.

England skipper Jos Buttler, in the post-match press conference, said his decision to bowl first under humid conditions backfired on him. He said things did not go according to plans.

“It’s incredibly disappointing,” Jos Buttler said. “We came in with hopes of playing well but were well beaten. Lots of things didn’t go to plan for us during the first innnings – Reece Topley got injured and it was a tough 50 overs.”

He added, “I thought if we restricted them in 340-350 then we’d be in the game, bowling first is potentially a mistake in incredibly tough conditions. Everyone put in a great shift – the humidity, cramps and all other challenges… the loss leaves with no room for error.”

