Entry, exit routes of Karachi to be fenced

KARACHI: In a bid to enhance security for the citizens of Karachi, authorities are considered to install fencing around the Northern Bypass, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Inspector General of Sindh (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon led a meeting, comprised of high-ranking officials including Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) and Assistant Inspector Generals (AIGs), at the Central Police Office (CPO) to discuss various security measures ahead of Eidul Azha.

During the briefing, IG Sindh emphasized the importance of a monitoring system on entry and exit routes of Karachi, including the Northern Bypass, which could prevent criminals from absconding following criminal activities, including illegal importation.

READ: Karachi Cattle Market: Location, date, other major details

Ghulam Nabi Memon directed to establish police checkpoints and deploy police personnel, equipped with body-worn cameras, at the entry and exit routes of Karachi to ensure effective surveillance and response.

Additionally, he sought proposals regarding the installation of fences on roads to further enhance security measures in the city.

He expressed confidence that with the deployment of police personnel and the implementation of the aforementioned measures, a significant reduction in crime could be achieved in Karachi.

Furthermore, District Police Officers were instructed to activate checkpoints in their respective districts to strengthen security at the local level.

Last year, several customers and traders returning from the cattle market become victims of snatching at gunpoint due to poor security measures in the area.

People in large numbers get together a few weeks before Eidul Azha to visit cattle markets set up in different parts of the city annually to buy sacrificial animals.