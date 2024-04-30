Resolution seeking security for cattle market goers tabled

KARACHI: Ahead of Eidul Azha, a resolution seeking security for traders and citizens, visiting cattle markets in Karachi, has been tabled in Sindh Assembly, ARY News reported on Monday.

People in large numbers get together a few weeks before Eidul Azha to visit cattle markets set up in different parts of the city annually to buy sacrificial animals.

Every year, the Karachi cattle market, or maweshi mandi, said to be the biggest market of sacrificial animals in the metropolis, had been set up a few kilometres away from Sohrab Goth along Superhighway, but last year its location was changed to Northern Bypass.

Last year, several customers and traders returning from the cattle market become victims of snatching at gunpoint due to poor security measures.

Today, MQM-P lawmakers Shariq Jamal and Faheem Patni tabled a resolution in the Sindh Assembly, condemning the violence that took place at the cattle market last year.

This resolution highlighted the ongoing concerns about law and order in the city and the need for effective measures to ensure public safety. It pointed out that several citizens were looted and some were even killed during the incidents.

The lawmakers demanded the establishment of a Task Force to ensure the security of citizens visiting the cattle markets.

Read More: Karachi Cattle Market: Location, date, other major details

“The Task Force should be deployed both inside and outside the market to maintain constant vigilance,” it said, noting that the government should take concrete steps to prevent such incidents in the future.