Eradication of terrorism is our national agenda: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the eradication of terrorism is our national agenda and all out efforts will be made to eliminate this menace.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of four security personnel in the Kech district of Balochistan, PM Shehbaz Sharif said sons of the nation are sacrificing their precious lives for the defence, security and protection of the motherland.

He said the nation salutes the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The prime minister expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for a high place for martyrs in Jannah, Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier in the day, four Pakistan Army personnel embraced martyred in a terrorist attack on the Pakistan-Iran border, ARY News quoted the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the terrorists started firing on the security personnel patrolling at the Jal Gayi sector on the Pakistan-Iran border.

The martyred soldiers include Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdur Rasheed.

ISPR said that Pakistan has demanded effective and immediate action from Iranian officials.

