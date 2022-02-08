Euphoria actor Zendaya speaks on injuries during filming

Euphoria and Emmy Award-winning actor Zendaya admitted to still having carried her injuries which she sustained while filming the second season’s fifth episode titled Stand Still Like the Hummingbird.

In the episode, Zendaya had to perform stunts which include breaking down doors and jumping out of windows for avoiding to go into rehab for drugs consumption.

“It was a very tough day,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I mean, I beat myself up. I still have some scars on my legs and got quite a few bruises.”

She added: “It’s always been a really intense episode. The general idea was always the same, which was this idea of, we cut right into intervention and it’s Rue just ripping her life apart and setting her life on fire and kind of tearing everything to the ground to basically come to hopefully what feels like rock bottom for her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Zendaya added that she filmed the episode after returning to the set after attending her other project Dune’s premier in 2021 in the Venice Film Festival.

Read More – I had to do it’: Zendaya on Euphoria second season

“It was so intense and scary to tackle, and obviously something that would be incredibly emotionally taxing, but also physically taxing. Also, I care about Rue and I hate when she’s in pain,” she said. “I think this whole episode, there’s so much pain and it’s bubbling to the surface, and it’s also crossed with her withdrawing, which is extremely physically painful.”

In the episode, we see Jules (Hunter Schafer) informing Rue’s mother, Leslie (Nika King) of Rue relapsing. She finds the substance in her daughter’s bedroom and throws it away. However, she doesn’t know that her daughter got her hands on them a violent drug dealer as part of a business scheme.

Rue gets frantic and starts looking the house for them. She snaps and turns aggressive towards her mother and younger sister Gia (Storm Reid).

Read More: Tom Holland expresses his wish to have a cameo in Euphoria

Zendaya, in an early interview, said that it is one of her most memorable acting experience.

“We had to shoot this whole run or chase sequence with Rue, some of which happened in the daytime, in the middle of LA when it was like 100 and something degrees,” she said.

Read More: Zendaya starrer Euphoria to get third season

“We had to shoot this whole run or chase sequence with Rue, some of which happened in the daytime, in the middle of LA when it was like 100 and something degrees,” Zendaya said. “We have a wonderful stunt team that is very, very safe and always takes good care of us.

“But it was very scary because they were all stunt drivers, but they had to drive towards me and stop as I’m running through the middle of the street, which was in, mind you, 100 and something, 110-degree weather, which was excruciating to just stand there. And I was just running all day.”

Comments