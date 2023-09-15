Every politician will bear consequences of not dissolving NAB: Shahid Khaqan

Reacting to the Supreme Court (SC) verdict to nullify NAB amendments, former premier and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that he had already asked to dissolve the National Accountability Bureau and everyone will bear the consequences of facing corruption cases now, ARY News reported on Friday.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, “I had already told everyone that the country would not make any progress in the presence of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), hence, it should be dissolved.”

“I had also suggested to hold proceedings of cases against the ruling party on a daily basis. My recommendations were not listened to at that time and now, everyone will bear the consequences of making wrong decisions.”

Continuing his remarks following the SC verdict, Abbasi said, “Cases will only be filed against politicians. The NAB was established 24 years ago and hundreds of [corruption] cases were filed but who has been sentenced till today.”

The former prime minister termed the anti-corruption watchdog, NAB, a completely failed institution and ‘it would only cause disaster to the country.”

SC strikes down NAB amendments

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday struck down amendments made to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws as it announced its reserved verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s plea.

In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

The three-member bench, headed by CJP Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ijazul Ahsan reserved the judgment on the hearing on September 5.

CJP Bandial and Justice Ahsan declared Imran’s plea to be maintainable while Justice Shah disagreed with the verdict.

The top court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to NAB laws.

Following the verdict, the references against some of the country’s political bigwigs will once again land in the accountability courts.