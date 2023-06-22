Ex-Balochistan CM Jam Kamal meets Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Ex-Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan along with other politicians met Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Jam Kamal Khan, MNA Malik Sohail and former MPA Ikhtiar Wali from Balochistan held a meeting with PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz in which they discussed matters related to party organisation and future political strategy.

Maryam said Nawaz Sharif wants prosperity and development in Balochistan besides making the citizens partners in the province’s development. She added that the PML-N government aims concrete steps to end the sense of deprivation of the Balochistan people.

The PML-N leader said that PM Shehbaz Sharif took several steps for Balochistan people including the establishment of Daanish schools and vocational training centres. The premier announced Rs1,150 billion development budget.

She said that the government prioritises the elimination of poverty, unemployment and inflation besides bringing economic stability to the country. The national plan for the economic revival was a historic move of the PML-N government, she added.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that the economic revival plan will make Pakistan an economic power just like the country was made a nuclear power after nuke tests. She said that they respect ideological, loyal and hardworking leaders and workers of the political party.

She announced that PML-N will give party tickets to the ideological leaders and workers in the upcoming elections.

On June 11, PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz lauded PML-N leaders and workers for ‘standing by party in tough times’.

The PML-N chief organiser stated that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif never compromised on national interests. “That’s the reason, the party stood with Nawaz Sharif in the difficult times,” she said, adding that no one held press conferences or left the party.

She praised the “resilience and determination” demonstrated by PM Shehbaz and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in reviving the economy and setting Pakistan on a path toward prosperity. She emphasised that Shehbaz never made any decision without consulting Nawaz Sharif.