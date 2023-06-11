Maryam Nawaz says mastermind of May 9 attacks ‘now begging for talks’

SHUJAABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz has termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan ‘mastermind’ of May 9 arson attacks, saying that the former premier was ‘now begging for talks and meetings’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Shujaabad, the PML-N chief organiser lambasted the former prime minister for ‘inciting people’ for attacking state institutions, saying did PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif ever asked his workers to set fire state buildings when he was removed from power.

“Nawaz Sharif fought oppression but never encouraged chaos,” Maryam Nawaz said, adding that the PML-N supremo will once again rise to power through democratic way.

She further said that the person who build metros, hospitals and schools can never incite people to ‘harm the country’. “A person’s lust for power had damaged the country and state institutions,” he added.

Maryam also said that they have even burnt the monuments of martyrs, adding that the people of Pakistan will never forgive the person who attacked the state institutions.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.