Exclusive: Shahzad Akbar responds to allegations

ISLAMABAD: Former Accountability Adviser Shahzad Akbar said that he has not fled anywhere nor hiding and ready to respond to queries, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Shahzad Akbar – former accountability adviser during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, gave an exclusive interview to ARY News.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Akbar said that he is not a fugitive and is present in the UK and ready to answer the queries.

“I had received notices from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and I have always responded to the notices. I had also responded to the NAB questionnaire and the anti-corruption watchdog has not issued any arrest warrant so far.”

The former accountability adviser added, “The Supreme Court (SC) has also conducted hearings via video link. I have apprised the NAB regarding my availability for questioning via video link. I have also told that I’m ready to answer all questions.”

“What is the NAB’s motive for summoning me there? Is NAB want to treat me like Shahbaz Gill? My brother and Azhar Mashwani’s brother were abducted. The courts ordered to recover my brother but the situation is in front of everyone.”

Shahzad Akbar alleged that there are many people abducted in Pakistan whose whereabouts are still unknown.

To a question, he alleged that Pakistani authorities had first renamed the National Crime Agency (NCA) related case to £190m scandal and then Al-Qadir Trust case. He added that NCA had raised objections for using its name in the case.

Akbar said that the entire matter is connected to the NCA. “The case was filed to avenge the PTI chief and no evidence was presented despite several press conferences in 1.5 years.”