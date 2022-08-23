EXPLAINER: New Karachi local government to look like this

KARACHI: Subject to everything turning out as they’re supposed to, Karachi and Hyderabad will have their local government elections on August 28, under the new amended local government act that has town councils instead of districts’.

In the 25 towns of Karachi, there are 246 Union Committees and each of them has four wards from where shall emerge elected councilors. These councilor shall represent their grassroots jurisdictions in the committees. Each UC will have it’s chairman and a vice chairman elected in a panel.

Karachi water crisis: diagnosis, mafia & victims

The UC chairmen will represent their UCs at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation council while the vice chairmen will sit in TMC councils both of whom will work parallel and the TMC, despite with its smaller jurisdictions, are not in subordination of the KMC.

This new structure has been charted out in the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act, 2021.

LG elections: ECP seeks rain update from Sindh govt in Hyderabad

It’s due to be noted that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has approached Sindh government before going ahead with electoral exercise. The electoral body took notice of the downpour in Hyderabad and sought to ascertain if the local government elections in the city are possible.

The ECP has written a letter to chief secretary Sindh, secretary home, and commissioner Hyderabad saying it has come to their knowledge that several districts have been affected due to heavy rain spells and asked if conducting polls on August 28 was possible or not.

“How many polling stations for local government elections are affected from the recent rainfall?” the commission asked. It also directed the district election commissioners and deputy commissioners to submit their report in 24 hours.

Comments