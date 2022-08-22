LG elections: ECP seeks rain update from Sindh govt in Hyderabad

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has approached the Sindh government to get an update if it could go ahead with the local government elections in Hyderabad after heavy rainfall in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

The ECP has written a letter to chief secretary Sindh, secretary home, and commissioner Hyderabad saying it has come to their knowledge that several districts have been affected due to heavy rain spells and asked if conducting polls on August 28 was possible or not.

“How many polling stations for local government elections are affected from the recent rainfall?” the commission asked. It also directed the district election commissioners and deputy commissioners to submit their report in 24 hours.

On July 20, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rescheduled the second phase of the Sindh local government (LG) elections citing “possible rains and bad weather” in the province.

According to a statement issued by the electoral watchdog, the second phase of the LG polls in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad will now take place on August 28.

A meeting chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) reviewed the different applications they had received for the postponement of the second phase of the local body elections and NA-245 by-polls.

The applications had requested that the polls be held after Muharram. The meeting had also reviewed the reports submitted by the Met Office, Sindh’s chief secretary and provincial election commissioner.

The second phase of the local body polls was originally going to be held on July 24 in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad division.

