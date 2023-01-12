‘Fabelmans’, ‘Banshees’ follow Globe wins with top SAG nods

Steven Spielberg’s drama ‘The Fabelmans’ and dark comedy ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, two big winners at Hollywood’s Golden Globes ceremony, were nominated on Wednesday for the top movie honour at the SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Awards.

The films will compete for best movie cast with ‘Women Talking’, ‘Babylon’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.

We’ve got some major star power in the running for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture this year! 🌟Congratulations to Babylon, @Banshees_Movie, @allatoncemovie, @thefabelmans and @Women_Talking #sagawards pic.twitter.com/YgO5fq5viH — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 11, 2023

‘Banshees’ and ‘Everything Everywhere’ led all movie contenders with five SAG nominations each.

Winners will be chosen by members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union. The awards are closely watched because actors form the largest group that will vote for the Academy Awards in March.

#BansheesMovie has been nominated for FIVE @SAGAwards: BEST ENSEMBLE, BEST ACTOR Colin Farrell, BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, and BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Kerry Condon! #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/r6elxTHYQJ — The Banshees of Inisherin (@Banshees_Movie) January 11, 2023

‘Banshees’, the story of feuding friends on a remote island off the coast of Ireland, received SAG nominations for lead actor Colin Farrell and supporting cast Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.

It’s time to announce the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role! We are thrilled to see Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Bill Nighy and @adamsandler recognized for their incredible performances. 🎭 #sagawards pic.twitter.com/Hp25gy0mof — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 11, 2023

The film was named best movie musical or comedy on Tuesday at the Golden Globe awards.

SAG also nominated Michelle Yeoh for her lead role in the dimension-hopping action movie ‘Everything Everywhere’. Her co-stars Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu also landed nominations.

Congratulations to the nominees for Female Actor in a Leading Role: Cate Blanchett, @violadavis Ana de Armas, Danielle Deadwyler and Michelle Yeoh! We’re in for an amazing show! ✨🎉 #sagawards pic.twitter.com/QUMhCJZ0KQ — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 11, 2023

‘The Fabelmans’, the Golden Globe winner for the best movie drama, earned a SAG nomination for lead actor Paul Dano. The coming-of-age story was inspired by Spielberg’s real life as a teenager facing family strife and anti-Semitism.

Other movie actors nominated included Austin Butler for ‘Elvis’, Cate Blanchett for ‘Tar’ and Adam Sandler for ‘‘Hustle’.

In television categories, ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘The Crown’, ‘Ozark’, ‘Severance’ and ‘The White Lotus’ were nominated for best drama cast.

Let’s say a huge congratulations to the fabulous Drama Ensembles nominated this year… @BetterCallSaul, @TheCrownNetflix, Ozark, Severance and The White Lotus! 🎉 #sagawards pic.twitter.com/LjRhLF7lHr — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 11, 2023

The TV comedy cast contenders are ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘Barry’, ‘The Bear’, ‘Hacks’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

The ensembles in @AbbottElemABC, Barry, @TheBearFX, Hacks and @OnlyMurdersHulu made sure we laughed our way throughout 2022! Congratulations for being nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series!✨ #sagawards pic.twitter.com/Y4XaG24hdp — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 11, 2023

Awards are scheduled to be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on February 26, two weeks ahead of the Oscars. The show will be streamed live on Netflix Inc’s YouTube channel.

