Faisal Karim Kundi vows to bring KP tensions with Centre down

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday vowed to resolve the province’s problems related with the federal government, ARY News reported.

In a conversation with the ARY News new KP governor said, he will try to bring the tensions down between the federal government and the province. “To avoid any loss to the people of the province”.

Governor Kundi said that the case of the Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been in the Supreme Court, “the high court has ordered the government to hold oath-taking for reserved seats”.

“The supreme court instead of a stay order on the decision of the high court has issued a notice,” KP governor said. “The provincial government could face contempt of the court over non-compliance of the court’s order,” the governor said.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has yet to convene its session on the law-and-order situation in the province, he said.

He said the oath-taking for the reserved seats, if not taking place today, it will definitely be held tomorrow.

Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi yesterday took oath as Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim administered the oath to Faisal Karim Kundi in a ceremony held at Governor House.

PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi has served as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly from 2008 to 2013. He was also an Adviser to the Prime Minister in the PDM government.