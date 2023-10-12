Faisal Vawda alleges ‘PTI govt involved in sending Nawaz Sharif abroad’

ISLAMABAD: Former lawmaker Faisal Vawda said Thursday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was involved in sending PML-N supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif abroad, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Faisal Vawda alleged that political parties are responsible for bringing disasters to the country. “People criticise PTI for May 9 events but they forget that PML-N had also attempted to hijack then army chief’s plane.”

He alleged that restrictions were imposed on the PTI and PML-N was being awarded. “It was being told earlier that Nawaz Sharif would not be sent to jail. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government has done nothing other than dissolving its cases during its 16-month tenure.”

He further claimed that PML-N would do nothing except give a narrative based on criticising some powers. “I admit that the PTI government was involved in sending Sharif abroad.”

Vawda predicted that the democratic system would be more controlled in the coming 35 days. He added that he would elaborate on the situation on the 36th day.

The former federal minister said that the governance system requires cleansing and preservation of democracy. He also predicted that Sharif’s tenure would not continue for more than 13 to 17 months if he became the prime minister.

Earlier, Faisal Vawda claimed that more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders will make confessions in the near future.

He detailed that the planning of the May 9 riots was finalised in a meeting held at Zaman Park under the chair of the PTI chief. The PTI chairman had directly instructed party leaders to target sensitive installations if he was arrested.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Vawda said Usman Dar knew everything from the beginning about the May 9 riots but did not have the courage to expose the conspiracy.

The names Usman Dar took in an interview are 100pc correct, however, he forgot to mention some others, he added.

The former minister reiterated that people near the PTI chief brought the party into the present situation and added that it is good that people are now admitting to their mistakes.