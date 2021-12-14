Faisalabad assault: Suspects handed over to police for 3 more days

FAISALABAD: A court on Tuesday extended physical remand of arrested suspects in the case related to assaulting, stripping and filming four women at a market in Faisalabad.

Police produced the suspects in court on the completion of their previous physical remand and requested that their remand be extended for further investigation.

Extending their physical remand for three days, the court directed the investigation officer to produce them on next hearing along with a progress report.

Five people were arrested after a video showing them torturing and stripping four women accused of stealing goods from a shop went viral on social media.

The incident occurred on Sargodha Road where the shopkeepers initially tortured the women and later stripped them beside making their videos with their mobile phones.

Later, the women confessed to tearing apart their clothes out of fear of being nabbed. This was disclosed by Chairperson of the Women Protection Authority Kaneez Fatima while speaking to ARY NEWS. “The women have confessed to stripping themselves out of fear and had apologized over the act committed by them,” she said.

