Torture on Faisalabad student: Suspects remanded in police custody

faisalabad student tortureFAISALABAD: A District and Sessions Court approved a two-day physical remand of three arrested suspects for abducting and torturing a female medical student, Khadija, in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the court approved a two-day physical remand of the arrested suspects – identified as Shoaib Asghar, Faizan and Tayyab.

Meanwhile, the court has also sent a woman – named Maham – to jail over her involvement in torturing the female student.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Committee Chairperson Mehreen Razak has sought a report from the Punjab police over Faisalabad incident. “IG Punjab should present the report in three days,” she said.

Earlier in the day, medical report of medical student Khadija, who was assaulted for refusing a marriage proposal, confirmed torture marks on her body.

According to the medical report obtained by ARY NEWS, the torture marks were found on multiple parts of the body along with injuries on face, eyes, elbows and hands. The report further shared that her eyebrows and head was shaved forcefully.

The Punjab police claimed to have arrested at least six people including a woman who were involved in assaulting and insulting the medical student.

A statement from the official Twitter account of the Punjab police shared photos of the suspects behind the bar and said that CPO Faisalabad has deployed a special team to probe the entire incident.

