Female student ‘sexually harassed, filmed’ for refusing marriage proposal

FAISALABAD: A female student was allegedly abducted, sexually harassed and filmed by men after she refused a marriage proposal in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police said that a female student in Faisalabad was kidnapped and harassed for refusing a marriage proposal. The accused men forcibly took the girl to their home from the University Town area.

The girl was subjected to inhumane torture by the accused who also trimmed her hair and filmed the torture activities.

READ: SEXUAL HARASSMENT BY VC: ALLEGATION OF PPP MPA TURNS OUT WRONG

The female student stated in the police complaint that the prime suspect namely Danish had abducted her and her brother Hassan after she refused to marry him.

She revealed that Danish had also recorded a video of her being subjected to sexual harassment besides threatening to make the video viral on social media if she did not give her Rs1 million.

A case was lodged at the local police station over the complaint of the victim in which six persons were nominated and 10 unidentified accused including two women.

READ: PTI MPA RELEASES VIDEO STATEMENT FOLLOWING BAIL IN HARASSMENT CASE

Police said that the case was registered under 10 different sections. Police added that most of the accused are currently at large.

In the latest development, six nominated persons were arrested by Faisalabad police following the orders of CPO Umar Saeed. The arrested persons include prime suspect Danish, housemaid Maham, security guards Khan Muhammad, Shoaib, Faizan and Asghar.

Police told the media that raids are being conducted to arrest another accused namely Ana Ali. CPO Umar Saeed assured of bringing all culprits to justice.

Comments