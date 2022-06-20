PTI MPA releases video statement following bail in harassment case

Karachi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Muhammad Shabbir Qureshi has released a video statement following bail in a harassment case, ARY News reported on Monday.

In the video statement, Shabbir Qureshi claimed that the police blindfolded him and kept him in custody for 12 hours. “It is not yet known why the police detained me,” he said.

“The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is scared of holding local body elections in Site Town and wants to influence the local body system of Karachi,” the PTI MPA claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Police on Sunday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Muhammad Shabbir Qureshi from outside his home in Karachi, a CCTV footage confirmed.

پی ٹی آئی ایم پی اے شبیر قریشی فجر کی نماز کے لئے گھر سے مسجد کے لئے نکلیں تو انکے گھر کے باہر پولیس کی سینکڑوں گاڑیاں موجود تھی،پولیس نےبغیر کسی وجہ سے انھے گرفتار کرلیا،معلومات کےمطابق متعلقہ تھانے میں اس وقت نہیں ہے، سندھ حکومت کیجانب سے اس طرح کی حرکتوں کی پرزور مذمت کرتےہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/t1hiM1otGz — Shabbir Qureshi (@MpaShabbirQ) June 19, 2022

A case was registered with Site B police station at 3:15 pm by a woman who alleged that the MPA has harassed her after she went to him to seek a job. “The MPA was arrested after registration of a case against him,” the police said.

Later, a local court in Karachi granted bail to Shabbir Qureshi. The judicial magistrate while issuing directives for the bail, ordered the MPA to submit surety bonds of Rs10,000.

