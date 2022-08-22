Faisalabad torture case: IHC grants protective bail to Ana Ali

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday granted four-day protective bail to Ana Ali, the daughter of a prime suspect in the Faisalabad torture case, ARY News reported.

The verdict reserved in Ana Ali’s bail plea was pronounced by Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) acting Chief Justice, Justice Aamir Farooq. Ana Ali along with her lawyer appeared before the IHC in today’s hearing and submitted a statement on oath.

The IHC granted protective bail to the daughter of the prime suspect in Faisalabad torture case against surety bond of Rs25,000.

Ana Ali filed a plea in the high court saying that she is underage and fears that police would arrest her to probe in the case. “I was nominated in the case even when I was not present at the time of the incident,” she had said in her plea while blaming the police for getting external pressures for her arrest.

She assured the court that she wanted to appear before the concerned court and therefore be granted protective bail to evade arrest.

Earlier, the female medical student Khadija, who was filmed while being tortured and humiliated in Faisalabad, denied reports of reconciling with the prime suspect Danish and said that she was still fighting case against him and his family.

In a video message posted on social media, the girl said that an old video of her which was filed by another suspect Ana was circulated on social media recently.

“I do not know the reason why video was filmed at that time,” she said, adding that she would go to any extent to punish the suspects who tortured her.

On Thursday. a local court handed over the prime suspect – Sheikh Danish – to police on physical remand until August 23 in a case related to abduction and torture of a female medical student Khadija in Faisalabad.

Sheikh Danish, the main accused in the student torture case, was presented before the local magistrate, where the police sought five-day physical remand of Danish.

