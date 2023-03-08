Faiz Hameed reacts to Maryam Nawaz’s allegations

Former director-general (DG) of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Retired Faiz Hameed has reacted to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz’s allegations.

A senior journalist and anchorperson Kamran Khan quoted Faiz Hameed in his Twitter message that the army chief took all decisions regarding the military affairs, whereas, the courts also gave major verdicts at that time.

Faiz Hameed, while responding to Maryam Nawaz’s allegations, said that he was just a major general in 2017 and 2018 then how he can alone oust the whole government under the discipline of the armed forces?

سابق ISI سربراہ Lt Gen Faiz نے مریم نواز کی جانب سے ان پر لگے الزامات کے جواب میں مجھے بھیجے گئے messages میں یا دہانی کروائی 1) 2017-18 میں صرف میجر جنرل تھا کیا فوجی ڈسپلن میں تنہا میجر جنرل حکومت ختم کرسکتا تھا؟ 2)فوج میں فیصلہ صرف چیف کا ہوتا ہے 3) تمام فیصلے عدالتوں نے کئے pic.twitter.com/JHnYzkYyYc — Kamran Khan (@AajKamranKhan) March 8, 2023

Maryam demands Hameed’s court martial

Maryam Nawaz has demanded the court martial of former DG ISI Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) Retired Faiz Hameed.

While talking to a web channel, Maryam Nawaz alleged that Faiz Hameed had played role in toppling the PML-N government for two years and backing PTI chief Imran Khan’s government which brought destruction to the country.

She said that Faiz Hameed must see his court martial for his unconstitutional role and exemplary punishment should be given to him.

Maryam Nawaz also declared chief justice Saqib Nisar ‘the biggest criminal of the nation’. She alleged that Saqib Nisar had imposed a ‘characterless person’ on the nation.

The PML-N chief organiser claimed that the nation cannot see development and prosperity without witnessing the exemplary punishments of such characters.

Maryam added that Nisar’s statement indicated that he is still active. She said that the nation knows about his [Saqib Nisar] deeds regardless of how many lies he would tell everyone.

She said that every individual will have to pay the price of the unconstitutional move.

