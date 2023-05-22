Faizullah Kamoka leaves PTI, condemns May 9 incidents

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) West Punjab President Faizullah Kamoka has strongly condemned the May 9 incidents and announced to leave the political party, ARY News reported on Monday.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Faizullah Kamoka said that May 9 is the Black Day in Pakistan’s history due to the riot, therefore, he is resigning from the presidency of the PTI’s West Punjab chapter.

He said that he was not involved in vandalism on May 9 and it is his personal decision to leave PTI.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI leaders left the political party following the May 9 riots – the day of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s arrest – in which military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked.

Yesterday, PTI Karachi president Aftab Siddiqui parted ways with the party and politics as authorities continue to crack down following party chief Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9.

In a statement, Aftab Hussain Siddiqui – who had been a member of National Assembly (MNA) from Karachi – said he has left politics and resigned from the party’s position.

However, he said, he – who is also a businessman – will continue to serve the country and for improvement of the economy in ‘individual capacity’.

“I started my career as a professional engineer”, Siddiqui said, adding that he has built a ‘solid’ reputation in three decades. He further said that he has dedicated his ‘professional success’ to the welfare of the community.

The first PTI MNA from Sindh to quit the party was Mahmood Moulvi. He announced that he was resigning from the PTI in light of the attacks on military installations during violent protests on May 9 in the country after the arrest of Imran Khan.

“I have never gone against, nor will I ever go against the army,” he said. Moulvi further revealed that he might join a charitable organisation or form a new political party.