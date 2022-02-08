Fake pir hammers nail into woman’s head

PESHAWAR: In a shocking incident, a fake pir allegedly hammered a nail into a pregnant woman’s head yearning for a male child, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the incident occurred in the Peshawar district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The woman was rushed to Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar where neurosurgeon Dr Haider confirmed that she was pregnant and had suffered a severe head injury.

The woman underwent surgery in Lady Reading Hospital where a nail was successfully removed from her head.

According to Dr Haider, the woman claimed that she went to a faith healer (pir) for a male offspring due to her husband’s desire.

The woman was discharged from hospital after the removal of nail.

