Nawaz Sharif’s fake vaccine entry: FIA seizes records from Lahore hospital

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team has collected evidence from Lahore’s Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital and seized important records to probe into fake Covid vaccine entry under Nawaz Sharif’s name, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The six-member FIA team has returned from Lahore’s Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital after collecting evidence to investigate the fake Covid vaccine entry under the name of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

During the visit, the probe team comprising of officials from FIA and the provincial health department seized important documents and records from the hospital’s administration.

The Medical Superintendent (MS) of Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital Khawaja Saeed Dr Ahmed Nadeem said in a statement that two accused have confessed to their involvement in the fake vaccine entry of Nawaz Sharif.

He added that the hospital administration granted access to the evidence and entry room to the investigation institutions.

He added that the probe team was tracing the persons who were involved in the registration of Covid vaccine entry under Nawaz Sharif’s name using his national identity card. Dr Ahmed Nadeem said that both employees of the hospital were terminated from their jobs.

The sources within the hospital told ARY News that the suspected person in the fake registration of COVID-19 vaccination is currently residing in a foreign country.

It was learnt that the suspect named Naveed had forwarded Nawaz Sharif’s national identity card number to a hospital employee Adil via WhatsApp messaging app. Naveed, who was previously residing in Lahore, had allegedly told the hospital employee to input the fake Covid vaccine entry for his ailing father.

It emerged that the hospital employees had made the vaccination entry without scrutinising the details.

Following the revelations, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar said in a statement that he was not aware of fake Covid vaccine entry under Nawaz Sharif’s name.

He added that Nawaz Sharif might have registered his name among vaccinated persons via a fake entry as the former premier had submitted his fake medical reports in past.

On the other hand, a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari said that the matter should be investigated. She said that how can someone file a fake vaccine entry under Nawaz Sharif’s name when his national identity card is blocked.

The record has been uploaded to the National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) protocol.

It is noteworthy that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is currently in London for the last two years, after getting bail on medical grounds from the Islamabad High Court.