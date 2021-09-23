Heads roll after Nadra portal showed Nawaz vaccinated in Lahore

LAHORE: Two data entry operators were put under suspension on Thursday after the Nadra portal showed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to have received a Covid-19 shot at a Lahore vaccination centre despite the fact that he has been in London since November 2019.

The Khwaja Saeed Hospital’s medical superintendent (MS) suspended Abul Hassan and Adil Rafiq after the vaccination centre set up at the health facility registered a Covid-19 vaccine on the computerised identity card of the PML-N supremo.

Taking notice of the negligence, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar formed a three-member committee comprising Dr Muneer Ahmed, Dr Salman Ahmed and Dr Sultan Haroon to probe the matter.

The panel will investigate doctors and other staff at the vaccination centre and find those responsible for it.

Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said the committee will present its report within next 24 hours.

According to the Nadra portal, Sharif, who has been in the British capital since November 2019 in connection with his medical treatment, was administered the first dose of China’s Sinopharm vaccine at the Khwaja Saeed vaccination centre.