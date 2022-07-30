‘False cases were lodged against PDM leaders by using institutions’

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman has alleged that false cases were made against PDM leaders by using the country’s institutions, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, the JUI-F chief noted that the alliance was not scared of anyone, no matter how much they are powerful or are a part of any organisation.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the allied parties will fight a political and constitutional war instead of surrendering. “If the institutions form cases against us, we will respond strongly against them,” warned Fazl.

Speaking about the foreign funding case, Fazl said former prime minister Imran Khan-led PTI rose to power under “international conspiracy”. “A US consulate has been paying the rent of Imran Khan’s house for nine years and money was taken by India and Israel in the foreign funding case,” he alleged.

He also criticised the Supreme Court’s decision on Punjab chief minister’s election, saying that the state gets destroyed if the judge becomes controversial by his behaviour and facilitates one side.

Read More: RANA SANAULLAH ASKS ECP TO ANNOUNCE VERDICT IN PTI ‘FOREIGN FUNDING’ CASE

Fazl also asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the verdict in PTI’s prohibited funding case “without any fear”.

Read More: IMRAN KHAN DECIDES TO FILE JUDICIAL REFERENCE AGAINST CEC

It is pertinent to mention here that a government delegation, consisting of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders, met with the ECP chief and demanded the announcement of the reserved verdict of the PTI foreign funding case.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that a government delegation met with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Chief and provincial members of the ECP to demand the verdict on the PTI foreign funding case.

Comments