Family supplying drugs in Karachi arrested

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested six members of a family involved in drugs supply in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, Irfan Bahadur the action was carried out on a tip-off by the Steel Town police in the metropolis.

10kg of drugs were recovered by the police during a search operation of a vehicle in which the family was traveling. The drugs were concealed in packets.

Arrested include husband, wife, their son, and three others, the SSP Malir said and added the man named Adalat Khan was supplying drugs in the city along with his family to doge the police during supply.

Further investigation into the incident was underway.

Earlier in February, Karachi’s Shah Latif Town police officials had arrested a member of an inter-provincial gang of drug peddlers.

The accused was doing listed in the most wanted drug peddlers’ list. The police had recovered 1.5 kg of hashish, pistol, 24 founds and a cell phone from the custody of the accused.

The accused confessed to his crime of supplying contraband items in Karachi, the police said, adding that a thorough investigation was launched.