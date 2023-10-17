Famous Pakistani TikToker’s bank account frozen

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has frozen the bank account of a famous Pakistani TikToker Nosheen Syed aka Dolly over non-payment of tax, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The bank account of the famous TikToker Nosheen Syed aka Dolly was frozen by the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) over non-payment of tax worth Rs16 million.

It emerged that Dolly faced PRA’s action over income tax dues from her beauty salon. The authority received Rs4.4 million in tax after freezing Dolly’s bank account.

The TikToker’s other bank accounts or properties would be seized for the clearance of taxes. The action was taken after repeated notices to her for tax clearance.

Last year, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had frozen all the bank accounts of singer Aima Baig over non-payment of taxes.

The FBR had taken action against prominent singer Aima Baig in January 2022, freezing her bank accounts for non-payment of Rs85 million in taxes. The singer however was said to have withdrawn money from accounts before the agency’s action.

The tax department had failed to recover the dues from the bank accounts of the ‘Amanat’ singer.

It emerged Baig defaulted Rs. 85 million in taxes for past three years, and was stated to have not cleared the dues despite being served with several notices.