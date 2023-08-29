Gal Gadot has ‘bright’ future in ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise: report

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot shocked ‘Fast and Furious‘ fans with her return as Gisele in ‘Fast X‘ and her future in the franchise looks bright as reports of her working in in the eleventh film and two spin-offs are making rounds.

Gal Gadot made her debut in the franchise with ‘Fast and Furious.’ She reprised her role in ‘Fast Five‘ and ‘Fast & Furious 6,’ in which she got killed off-screen.

Her character was alive and will appear in more ‘Fast and Furious‘

projects.

Gisele was not the only character to have died on screen. The audience got tricked into believing that Han, played by Sung Kang, died in ‘The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift‘ but was brought back to life.

Han and Gisele got into a relationship in ‘Fast & Furious 6.’

According to a report, the couple could head to Japan and star in their Tokyo Drift sequel, given that Han still has scores to settle.

Moreover, Gal Gadot could be playing the leading role in the all-female ‘Fast and Furious‘ spin-off. The franchise’s producer Vin Diesel had confirmed the project.

The producers Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet are reportedly working in the female-oriented Fast and Furious project.

