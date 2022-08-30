FATF team arrives in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) team has arrived in Pakistan to review the implementation of the action plan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The FATF team will visit the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) ​​headquarters and the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Directorate, where the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) Directorate will give a briefing on the implementation of the action plan.

The briefing will highlight the actions taken by the Pakistani authorities under the FATF plan.

During the visit, the FATF review team will also review the strategy for future actions. The final announcement will be made to remove Pakistan from the grey list based on the report compiled by the FATH’s review team.

Following the visit of the FATF’s team, the entry of visitors into the FIA ​​headquarters was prohibited.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistani authorities established different circles across Pakistan including the AML Directorate for the implementation of the FATF Action Plan.

The circles had sent their reports to the concerned directorate, whereas, the relevant data of the concerned ministries were also possessed by the directorate.

