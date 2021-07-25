Father, mother of Zahir Jaffer arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police have arrested the parents of Zahir Jaffer, the suspect accused of killing Noor Mukadam, a daughter of a former Pakistani ambassador to South Korea Shaukat Mukadam.
This was revealed by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamaza Shafqaat in a statement issued in the early hours of Sunday.
Sealing orders of Therapyworks issued. Parents of Murderer Zahir Jaffar also arrested
— Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) July 24, 2021
The arrest came hours after the suspect was presented before a court. The murder and beheading of Noor Mukadam has sparked nationwide outrage in Pakistan, with thousands of people calling on the authorities to take the case to logical end .
It is pertinent to mention here that on July 20, a woman in her twenties, reportedly a daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her own friend in the vicinity of Kohsar police station.
Kohsar police had confirmed the incident and said they have detained the alleged friend Zahir Jaffar, behind the murder of the former ambassador’s daughter Noor Mukadam.