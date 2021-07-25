Father, mother of Zahir Jaffer arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police have arrested the parents of Zahir Jaffer, the suspect accused of killing Noor Mukadam, a daughter of a former Pakistani ambassador to South Korea Shaukat Mukadam.

This was revealed by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamaza Shafqaat in a statement issued in the early hours of Sunday.

Sealing orders of Therapyworks issued. Parents of Murderer Zahir Jaffar also arrested — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) July 24, 2021

The arrest came hours after the suspect was presented before a court. The murder and beheading of Noor Mukadam has sparked nationwide outrage in Pakistan, with thousands of people calling on the authorities to take the case to logical end .

The post-mortem report of the Noor Mukadam was released on Friday, stating that she was beheaded after being murdered in Islamabad.