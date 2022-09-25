Father of three falls victim to street crime in Karachi

KARACHI: Street crime on Sunday claimed another life in Karachi after a man was killed when he resisted a robbery bid in Orangi Town area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred in Iqbal Market after three armed men on a motorbike intercepted Ismail and tried to snatch valuables from him. He resisted the robbery bid upon which the suspects opened fire on him.

The family said that he was survived by three children and used to supply goods to shops.

Karachi police have underplayed the street crime incidents in Karachi with AIG Javeed Akhter Odho saying that Karachiites make more hue and cry over crime incidents.

He claimed that more crime is being committed in Lahore and other urban centres of the country than Karachi.

Furthermore, Sindh police have said that some people are campaigning against police by sharing fake videos of street crime and spreading terror among people.

Karachi police officials issued a clarification regarding street crime videos being circulated on social media. Most of the videos are from other cities and are being circulated under Karachi’s name to spread terror among people, told Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur.

He said that among the videos being circulated, one is from Latin America. Another video of a robbery allegedly being circulated as from Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s at a pizza shop is originally from Faisalabad, Bahadur added.

He added that fake videos were circulated under a local Gulshan-e-Iqbal hotel’s name. The hotel owner denied the robbery, he added.

