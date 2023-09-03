Fatima murder case: DNA tests to be conducted in Karachi, Lahore

KHAIRPUR The investigators have decided to conduct DNA tests of the prime suspect Asad Shah separately in Karachi and Lahore laboratories in connection with the Fatima murder case, ARY News reported on Sunday.

It was learnt that DNA samples of the prime suspect Asad Shah were sent to Lahore’s forensic laboratory after Karachi. Separate DNA tests will be conducted in Karachi and Lahore.

Sources told ARY News that the health department collected Shah’s sample under its supervision.

The measures were taken after a lady doctor of the concerned medical board expressed suspicion on replacement of Shah’s samples to manipulate the probe into Fatima murder case.

Related: Fatima murder case: ATC grants physical remand of accused



Yesterday, the police shifted prime accused, Peer Asad Shah, in murder case of child maid Fatima to Karachi for his second DNA test after his first sample didn’t match.

In a statement, the police said Health Department has directed the authorities to conduct second DNA test of prime accused, Peer Asad Shah, in murder case of child maid Fatima, employed as a domestic maid at a haveli owned by him.

The police pointed out that his first DNA samples did not match with the samples obtained from clothes of the victim. In this regard, the police said they have shifted the accused to Karachi.

They further said doctors were worried the samples may not match due to some ‘technical issues’.

Related: Fatima murder case: Four suspects set free by police



It is pertinent to mention here that samples of 19 people including Asad Shah and his relatives and employees were taken. The prime suspect was currently in jail on seven-day physical remand.

The case

The 10-year-old Fatima had died in the Haveli of Asad Shah and the video of her tragic death also went viral on social media.

The postmortem report, confirmed that the minor maid was sexually abused, according to DIG Sukkur Javed Jiskani.

After the incident, the police arrested the Asad Shah, the main accused of the Gaga, Fatama case.