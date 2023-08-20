Fatima murder case: Three women, four minor girls rescued from suspect’s residence

KHAIRPUR: Police have rescued three women and four minor girls from the suspects resident in the Fatima murder case, ARY News reported.

As per details, SSP Mir Rohal Khoso said that the three women and girls have been shifted to their homes.

He said that all the women and girls who worked in the suspect’s residence will be rescued. It will take time to end the century-old traditions, he added.

Earlier, Police arrested the medical superintendent (MS) of the Ranipur Rural Health Centre Ali Hassan Wassan for facilitating the prime suspect Asad Shah and hiding facts in the housemaid Fatima murder case.

Wassan had allegedly facilitated the prime suspect Asad Shah by transporting Fatima’s body via an ambulance without conducting the post-mortem. The accused was also facing charges of hiding facts in the case.

The medical board has apprehended rape of child maid Fatima, who was killed in Ranipur Haveli, quoting a top police official.

“We have decided to take remand of the under investigation former SHO, head muharrir, doctor and compounder,” DIG Jiskani said. “The accused will be booked in the case to water down facts and burial of the victim without a post-mortem,” a top police official said.

DIG Police Sukkur said that the orders have been issued to rescue the children, present in the Haveli. “A police camp will be set up in the haveli to collect DNA samples of all persons,” police official said.

According to the initial post-mortem report, the body of Fatima was in its initial phase of decomposition. “Her face was blue on the one side and green on the other,” according to the report.

“There were torture marks on the body including eyes, waist, forehead, feet, knees and hands.” Some samples have been sent to the lab for micro-biology tests,” report said.

It is pertinent to mention here that in Khairpur, ten-year-old Fatima lost her life due to apparent violence, and videos displaying signs of abuse on the innocent girl’s body had also surfaced. Fatima used to work at the house of a prominent figure.

In the video, the child can be seen suffering in distress at the employer’s house, and later, Fatima’s body was buried without a post-mortem examination.