Fawad Chaudhry released from Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Former federal minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry was released from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi late Friday night.

Faisal Chaudhry, brother of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, confirmed his release.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri granted bail to Fawad Chaudhry on April 1 in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case concerning land in Jhelum.

Fawad’s counsel Qasir Imam had earlier argued before the court that an allegation had been levelled against his client that he had taken Rs5 million bribe from a citizen.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry secures bail in NAB case

According to the allegation, the complainant bribed Fawad and his client offered him a job, he said, adding that he had never seen the complainant on whose complaint a first information report (FIR) was registered against his client.

Earlier this year, an accountability court in Islamabad rejected the bail plea of former federal minister in a corruption case.

AC judge Nasir Javed heard the case and rejected Chaudhry’s bail plea in a case related to misappropriation in construction projects in Jhelum.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry along with his group announced the boycott of the general elections 2024.